You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc man injured in North D Street shooting

Lompoc man injured in North D Street shooting

A Lompoc man was injured in a shooting Saturday on North D Street. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North D Street at about 3 p.m., according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Charles Scott. 

Upon arrival, officers located a man who was shot in the lower back. 

The man was transported to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where he was treated for a minor gunshot injury and later released, according to Scott. 

A suspect wasn't identified, but the investigation will continue. 

Scott did not comment on whether the shooting was gang-related. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News