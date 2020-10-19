Lompoc man injured in North D Street shooting

A Lompoc man was injured in a shooting Saturday on North D Street.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North D Street at about 3 p.m., according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Charles Scott.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who was shot in the lower back.

The man was transported to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where he was treated for a minor gunshot injury and later released, according to Scott.

A suspect wasn't identified, but the investigation will continue.

Scott did not comment on whether the shooting was gang-related.

