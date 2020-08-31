You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc man killed in DUI-related vehicle collision on Harris Grade Road; driver arrested

Isaac DeLuna

DeLuna

 California Highway Patrol, Contributed Photo

A Lompoc man was killed Aug. 22 after a motorist suspected of driving under the influence collided with his vehicle near the intersection of Harris Grade Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The collision occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m., when a 2017 BMW driven by Isaac DeLuna, 20, of Lompoc collided with a 1995 Ford driven by Benjamin Romayor, 68, of Lompoc, on Harris Grade Road, south of Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to Buellton California Highway Patrol Officer Kelly Valdez. 

DeLuna was traveling southbound on Harris Grade Road when he lost control of his BMW, causing it to travel directly into the path of Romayor's Ford. 

The BMW's front end collided into the front left side of the Ford, with the impact killing Romayor, according to Valdez. 

DeLuna was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for minor injuries. 

DeLuna was arrested at the scene and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence. His bail was set at $100,000. 

The collision is under investigation by the Buellton California Highway Patrol. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Officer Kurt Schmidt at 805-688-5551. 

