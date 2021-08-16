A Lompoc man on Monday pleaded not guilty to DUI manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child following an off-highway vehicle collision on West Chestnut Street last week.

Josue Alvarado-Velasquez, 24, entered his plea in response to three felonies that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, willful cruelty to a child, and driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury or death,

In addition, Alvarado-Velasquez denied three enhancements, including great bodily injury to a child, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.

Alvarado-Velasquez is scheduled to appear in Department 1 of Lompoc Superior Court on Aug. 24 for a bail hearing and a preliminary hearing setting. His bail was set at $150,000.

Lompoc Police: Child dies after being ejected from off-highway vehicle; man arrested on DUI manslaughter charges A Lompoc man was arrested on DUI manslaughter charges after a 1-year-old was ejected from an off-highway vehicle in a collision on West Chestn…

The collision occurred around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Chestnut Street, where the child was ejected from the vehicle and later died at a hospital, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Booking records show Alvarado-Velasquez was arrested at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

The collision remains under investigation by Lompoc Police. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has access to a video of the event is asked to contact Officer Nolan Jones at 805-736-2341.