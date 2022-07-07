A Lompoc man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to a murder charge after the death of his father last month from injuries he sustained in an altercation between the two on North D Street, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records.
The murder charge was upgraded against Joe Garcia Jr., 40, in an amended criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Superior Court, more than a week after his father, Joe Garcia Sr., died from injuries, according to the Lompoc Police Department on June 23, although officials did not provided the exact day he died.
Joe Garcia Jr. was initially charged June 14 with attempted murder, mayhem and four enhancements, including causing great bodily injury. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Officers on June 11 were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of North D Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a fight between Joe Garcia Jr., 40, and his father, Joe Garcia Sr., at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Jorge Magana. The officers forced their way inside after Garcia Jr. refused to open the door and spotted Garcia Sr. on fire, Magana said.
Garcia Sr. sustained third-degree burns and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, then later to an unspecified burn center, according to Magana.
Garcia Jr.'s next appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 13 in Dept. 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc.