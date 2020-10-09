Lompoc man sentenced to 18 years in state prison on sexual assault-related charges

A Lompoc man was sentenced to 18 years in state prison on Friday after pleading no contest to sexual assault-related charges.
Colton Blu Mastagni pleaded no contest to six charges on Aug. 18, including two counts each of of rape, assault with the intent to commit rape and contact with a minor for the purpose of committing a sexual offense, according to his attorney, Michael Scott.
Additionally, he is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Mastagni originally received 13 charges and an enhancement, including false imprisonment, although most were dropped as a result of a plea deal. There were five total victims in the case, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue.
The hearing was held via video conference in Department 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc.
Mastagni was arrested July 24, 2019, in the 1500 block of North H Street on sexual assault charges, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials.
Mastagni, who was 20 at the time, had no criminal history prior to the case, according to Scott.
"[He] had been abused as a child and was severely intoxicated when most of the incidents occurred," Scott said. "At his sentencing, Mr. Mastagni apologized for the harm he caused and promised to address the issues that caused him to behave as he did."
Thursday, Oct. 1
INCIDENT — At 11:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
INCIDENT — At 6:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of West Central and Floradale avenues, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1500 block of of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Monday, Sept. 28
INCIDENT — At 12:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block of North H Street, and resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
Saturday, Sept. 26
INCIDENT — At 1:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North M and N streets.
INCIDENT — At 3:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of South I Street and West Cypress Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 25
INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shorts heard/fired in the area of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street.
