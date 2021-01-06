Lompoc man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2017 gang-related shooting

A Lompoc man has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading no contest to gang-related assault charges stemming from a 2017 Fourth of July shooting that seriously injured three people.

Anthony Arroyo Jr., 22, was ordered to serve 20 years and four months Dec. 9 after entering a no contest plea Oct. 28 to three charges of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm, according to court records.

Arroyo received a total of 12 years for all three assault charges, and an additional eight years and four months for three gang enhancements. The plea deal eliminated a second strike allegation, an enhancement for a prior violent felony conviction and additional felony weapons possession and assault charges.

Arroyo received six years and 151 days of credit for time served, including three years and 75 days of good conduct time.

Additionally, Arroyo was ordered to pay a $5,000 restitution fine, $210 in court fees and must register as a gang member.

Arroyo faced up to life in prison had he not accepted a plea deal, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.

"My client does not wish to comment further on the matter," said William Davis, Arroyo's attorney. "His release on parole will be determined by the [California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation], and is subject to matters such as his performance in job training and education in prison. That said, he will be in prison for many years."