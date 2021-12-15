A Lompoc man on Tuesday was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to manslaughter charges in connection to a DUI-related go-kart crash on West Chestnut Avenue that resulted in the death of his 1-year-old son.

Superior Court Judge Montes de Oca sentenced Kevin Alvarado-Velasquez, 24, to serve four years of felony probation and 180 days of electronic monitoring, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.

Michael Gazell, Alvarado-Velasquez' attorney, said the 180 days can be served in a Sheriff's Office work program as an alternative to electronic monitoring.

Schoenburg opposed the sentence, adding that the Probation Department recommended the defendant serve eight years in state prison.

"If this crime had been committed by a stranger and not the father, the outcome should not be any different," Schoenburg said. "His child had a right to be protected and safely cared for by his father. There are many state prison alternatives the court could impose."

The collision occurred at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the 1400 block of West Chestnut Avenue, where Kevin Alvarado-Velasquez Jr. was ejected from the vehicle and later died at a hospital, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias. Alvarado-Velasquez was arrested at Marian Regional Medical Center on Aug. 13, records show.

Schoenburg said Alvarado-Velasquez consumed seven beers before taking his son for a ride and driving recklessly before the vehicle overturned, resulting in Kevin hitting his head on the curb and dying.

On Aug. 16, Alvarado-Velasquez was charged with three felonies and three enhancements, including DUI causing death, child cruelty, manslaughter and causing great bodily injury. He initially pleaded not guilty but entered a plea of no contest to all three felonies and admitted two enhancements on Oct. 20, records show.

The judge considered the lighter sentence given the lack of Alvarado-Velasquez's criminal history and the harsh effect prison would have on his family, according to Gazell.

"We just believe that it was difficult for all parties involved and this is something my client will be living with for the rest of his life," Gazell said.