The Lompoc Police Department thanked members of the public for helping to stay safe over the Fourth of July holiday.
A summary of activity from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on July 4-5 posted to social media reports that a total of 97 events were created, with more than 40 of those being fireworks calls, 11 dumpster fires, 10 police reports, 5 arrests, 3 backyard fires and 1 report of arson.
Overall, police officers responded to 624 calls for service between June 30 and July 5. Of those calls, it is reported that 100 were related to fireworks and 1 administrative citation was issued for illegal fireworks.