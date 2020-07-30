You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc Police arrest 3 juveniles, 1 adult in connection to fatal shooting
Four males, including three juveniles, were arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Francisco Garcia on Monday, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman. 

Lompoc Police arrested 32-year-old Emmanuel Cruz, two 16-year-old juveniles and a 15-year-old juvenile, according to Detective Sgt. Vincent Magallon. 

Garcia was shot and killed in the 700 block of Lompoc's West Chestnut Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., according to Lompoc Police.

Officers arrived on scene and provided aid to Garcia until medics arrived, according to police officials, who added that Garcia was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The homicide is being investigated by Detective Cpl. Charles Scott.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341, ext. 6161. 

