Lompoc Police arrest 3 juveniles, 1 adult in connection to fatal shooting

Four males, including three juveniles, were arrested Wednesday in connection
to the shooting death of 30-year-old Francisco Garcia on Monday, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman.
Lompoc Police arrested 32-year-old Emmanuel Cruz, two 16-year-old juveniles and a 15-year-old juvenile, according to Detective Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Garcia was shot and killed in the 700 block of Lompoc's West Chestnut Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., according to Lompoc Police.
A 30-year-old Lompoc man was identified Wednesday as the victim killed in Monday's shooting incident on West Chestnut Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene and provided aid to Garcia until medics arrived, according to police officials, who added that Garcia was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
The homicide is being investigated by Detective Cpl. Charles Scott.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341, ext. 6161.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire in the 4600 block of Jalama Road.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the area of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street. INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North M Street. INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of North G Street. INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of East Cypress Avenue and South Second Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, July 20
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of North T Street and West College Avenue.
Santa Barbara County Most Wanted
This is a list of the top active warrants put out by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office as of July 24, 2020.
If you believe you have information on any of the subject’s listed on the Sheriff's webpage or Facebook page, you can contact Detective Toedte directly at the number below.
Phone Number: 805-681-4142 Fax Number: 805-681-5346
Email:
tet2425@sbsheriff.org
Click here , to leave an anonymous tip
Stephanie Herrera
Wanted for First Degree Burglary
Name: Stephanie Herrera
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-7-91
Height: 5-4
Weight: 127
Warrant No: WR039470
Date Issued: 6-18-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=459 PC F 1ST D OFF=459 PC F 1ST D
Paul Garcia
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Paul Garcia
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 5-24-77
Height: 5-8
Weight: 180
Build:Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WR039537
Date Issued: 7-2-20
Bail Amount: $70,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=245(A)(1) PC F
Alejandro Mora
Wanted for Robbery and felony resisting arrest
Name: Alejandro Mora
Also Known As: Alejandro Navarrete-Mora
Date of Birth: 8-26-96
Height: 5-7
Weight: 150
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR039419
Date Issued: 6-23-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=211 PC F 2ND D OFF=69 PC F
Jesus Rojas Vega
Wanted for Possess and sales of controlled substances
Name: Jesus Rojas Vega
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-9-93
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170
Build:
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR039527
Date Issued: 5-29-20
Bail Amount: $250,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=11351 HS F OFF=11352(A) HS F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Juan Arellano
Wanted for Terrorist threats / Felony domestic battery / Child Endangerment
Name: Juan Arellano
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 1-24-78
Height: 5-7
Weight: 150
Build:
Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WR039509
Date Issued: 7-7-20
Bail Amount: $.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=422 PC F OFF=422-664 PC F OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=273A(B) PC M
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Rene Lopez
Wanted for Vehicle theft / possess stolen property / possess controlled substances
Name: Rene Lopez
Also Known As: Rene Castellanos
Date of Birth: 7-30-67
Height: 5-5
Weight: 220
Build:
Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WR039605
Date Issued: 7-14-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**Charges: OFF=10851(A) VC F OFF=496D(A) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Hector Lara
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Hector Lara
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 3-10-91
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Build:
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR039532
Date Issued: 7-6-20
Bail Amount: $30,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=245(A)(4) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Jesseca Butkovic
Wanted for Felony evading an officer, causing injury
Name: Jesseca Butkovic
Also Known As: Jesseca Berthiaume
Date of Birth: 10-15-89
Height: 5-5
Weight: 160
Warrant No: WARR#=WR039177
Date Issued: 10-15-89
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=2800.3 VC F OFF=2800.4 VC F OFF=2800.2(A) VC F OFF=12500(A) VC M
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Luis Alvarado
Wanted for Probation violation / felony resisting arrest
Name: Luis Alvarado
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-27-74
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Warrant No: WARR#=WR039275
Date Issued: 5-6-20
Bail Amount: None
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=69 PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Anthony Navarro
Wanted for felony battery, false imprisonment, possess controlled substance
Name: Anthony Navarro
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-18-95
Height: 5-7
Weight: 140
Build: 7-18-95
Warrant No: WR039473
Date Issued: 6-18-20
Bail Amount: $75,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=236 PC M
