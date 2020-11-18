Lompoc Police arrest 3 men, 8 juveniles in several shooting incidents

Three men and eight juveniles were arrested on suspicion of illegally using firearms following several reports of shootings in Lompoc since October amid an uptick in gang-related crimes.

In addition to the arrests, Lompoc Police officers have investigated at least 10 confirmed shootings and confiscated 15 firearms in the span of the incidents from Oct. 13 to Nov. 16, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.

The men arrested include 18-year-old Eduardo Molina, 18-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez and 27-year-old Oscar Diaz. The juveniles include three 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, who weren't identified because of their ages.

The suspects were arrested across seven separate incidents beginning on Oct. 13, according to Arias.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 13, shortly before 10 p.m. when Lompoc Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 700 block of North D Street.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and later made contact with a group of juvenile gang members, according to Arias. A 16-year-old who was part of the group was reportedly found in possession of a loaded revolver and was arrested at the scene.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Lompoc officers were conducting a follow-up investigation into a shooting that occurred the day before and located a group of gang members near the 600 block of West Maple Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.