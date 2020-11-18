Lompoc Police arrest 3 men, 8 juveniles in several shooting incidents

Three men and eight juveniles were arrested on suspicion of illegally using firearms following several reports of shootings in Lompoc since October amid an uptick in gang-related crimes.
In addition to the arrests, Lompoc Police officers have investigated at least 10 confirmed shootings and confiscated 15 firearms in the span of the incidents from Oct. 13 to Nov. 16, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
The men arrested include 18-year-old Eduardo Molina, 18-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez and 27-year-old Oscar Diaz. The juveniles include three 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, who weren't identified because of their ages.
The suspects were arrested across seven separate incidents beginning on Oct. 13, according to Arias.
The first incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 13, shortly before 10 p.m. when Lompoc Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 700 block of North D Street.
Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and later made contact with a group of juvenile gang members, according to Arias. A 16-year-old who was part of the group was reportedly found in possession of a loaded revolver and was arrested at the scene.
On Monday, Oct. 26, Lompoc officers were conducting a follow-up investigation into a shooting that occurred the day before and located a group of gang members near the 600 block of West Maple Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.
The group dispersed before police made contact, although a 15-year-old gang member was contacted and found in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and loaded concealed handgun, according to Arias. The juvenile was arrested at the scene.
On Sunday, Nov. 1, police officers responded to a report of a vehicle pursuit from the 400 block of North K Street to the 800 block of North H Street shortly after 9 p.m., according to Arias.
Lompoc Police identified four alleged gang members, including Molina, who tried to flee from the vehicle. Molina and two juveniles were arrested at the scene. Further investigation revealed that one of the occupants discarded a loaded handgun during the pursuit.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was able to evade arrest and still is wanted by police, according to Arias.
On Thursday, Nov. 5, Lompoc officers attempted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle in the 800 block of North G Street shortly after 3 a.m., but the two juveniles in the vehicle fled before police made contact with them.
Officers later located a 17-year-old juvenile and documented gang member who was believed to be an occupant of the vehicle, where police located a loaded handgun after a further search, according to Arias. The juvenile was arrested at the scene.
The next day, on Nov. 6, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of North Fourth Street shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Officers obtained a description of a vehicle involved in the incident and identified Diaz as its driver, who was located along with two juvenile passengers in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue, according to Arias, adding all three occupants are documented gang members.
The officers attempted to stop Diaz, who led them on a pursuit that ultimately ended in the 400 block alley of North K and L streets.
A 17-year-old juvenile passenger was arrested for resisting arrest, although Diaz was able to flee the scene in his vehicle, according to Arias.
Police located and arrested Diaz three days later, on Nov. 9, in connection to the shooting and pursuit.
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, officers responded to the 500 block of North M Street to reports of shots fired shortly after 11 p.m., and located Hernandez and a 15-year-old juvenile, according to Arias.
A further investigation revealed that a victim had attempted to transport himself to a San Luis Obispo area hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
Both Hernandez and the juvenile were allegedly found in possession of loaded handguns. They were arrested at the scene on suspicion of several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.
On Monday, Nov. 16, Lompoc Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 400 block of North M Street for a traffic violation shortly after 2 a.m., but the driver fled in his vehicle, according to Arias.
Officers later located the vehicle in the 300 block of South K Street, where they also located a 17-year-old juvenile gang member a short time later.
Police discovered the juvenile was the driver of the vehicle and also possessed a loaded handgun, according to Arias.
The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and resisting arrest.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on an emergency responder in the area of East Cypress Avenue and South C Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
INCIDENT — At 9:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block alley of East College and Prune avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of East Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Oct. 26
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 25
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at dwelling in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 5:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the area of Bailey Avenue, just south of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North E Street.
Friday, Oct. 23
INCIDENT — At 3:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Maple Avenue and North K Street.
ARREST — At 9:27 a.m., Isaac Lee Reichel, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
ARREST — At 9:29 a.m., Miguel Angel Vega, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
Thursday, Oct. 22
INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of East Airport Avenue and North F Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
INCIDENT — At 8:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Maple Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North J Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
ARREST — At 1:53 a.m., Robert McClure, 54, was arrested in the 1500 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, threats, violation of a court order, brandishing a weapon and obstruction.
Monday, Oct. 19
INCIDENT — At 3:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 18
INCIDENT — At 3:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 1200 block of West Pine Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 17
INCIDENT — At 3:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1800 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North D Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 16
INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Locust Avenue and South G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block alley of East Oak and Lemon avenues.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
INCIDENT — At 6:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North F Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Monday, Oct. 12
INCIDENT — At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.
Sunday, Oct. 11
INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1300 block of North V Street.
-------------------------------
ARREST — At 5:25 p.m., Michael Anthony Sigala, 31, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.
Saturday, Oct. 10
INCIDENT — At 11:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in an unspecified part of the city.
Friday, Oct. 9
INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Cypress Avenue and South North Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North Z Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of South P Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 5
INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West College Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Oct. 4
INCIDENT — At 2:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East North Avenue and North Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 2
ARREST — At 6:05 a.m., Harry Thomas Lawson, 55, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 1
INCIDENT — At 11:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.
