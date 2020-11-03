You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc police arrest suspect in attempted murder
Lompoc police arrest suspect in attempted murder

  Updated
Billie Eugene Marable

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in the Oct. 30 kidnapping and attempted murder of a Lompoc woman, the Lompoc Police Department said.

Billie Eugene Marable, 50, of Lompoc was taken into custody on an arrest warrant at a hotel parking lot in the 1200 block of North H Street by officers of the Police Department Investigation Bureau, who were conducting a surveillance operation.

Marable was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, stalking, assault with a firearm, robbery, carjacking, being a felon in possession of a firearm and committing a specified felony while using a firearm, a Police Department spokesman said.

On Friday, Marable allegedly strangled his former girlfriend and attacked her with a firearm, then at gunpoint forced her to drive her vehicle from a parking lot in the 100 block of North V Street.

She stopped the car in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue, where she attempted to escape by fighting him for the firearm.

Passing citizens stopped to help the woman, who was able to take the gun away, police said.

Marable then fled in the woman’s vehicle, but it was found a short time later abandoned in a cabbage field on San Pasqual Road.

Lompoc officers conducted an extensive search with assistance from the California Highway Patrol officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies, but the suspect was not located at that time.

