Two gang members were arrested on suspicion of firearms charges Friday during a probation check, including one who discarded an unserialized handgun into a child's bedroom at a residence while fleeing detectives, according to Lompoc Police officials.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. when detectives with the Special Investigations Unit attempted to contact 18-year-old Anthony Moralez and 28-year-old Miguel Gamez-Gutierrez at an unspecified location when they allegedly fled from the officers, according to Lompoc Police.

While fleeing, Moralez allegedly retrieved a firearm in his possession and tossed it into the window of a nearby residence. Detectives conducted a search of the residence and located the handgun — called a "ghost gun" because it doesn't have a serial number — in a child's bedroom, according to Lompoc Police.

Detectives ultimately caught up to Moralez and arrested him in the 400 block of North B Street, and Gamez-Gutierrez, who was arrested in the 400 block of North L Street, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office booking records show.

Moralez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of associating with a criminal street gang, illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and wearing a mask while carrying a firearm in public. His bail was listed at $100,000.

Gamez-Gutierrez was arrested on a probation violation and also was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with no bail amount listed, records show.

At least a dozen firearms have been seized by Special Investigations Unit detectives since the unit was formed in July, according to police.