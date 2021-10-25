Lompoc Police on Monday identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Oct. 17, according to officials.

Officers responded to a report of the first shooting in the 500 block of North M Street shortly before noon and, upon arrival, located 27-year-old Tony Villa of Lompoc, who had sustained gunshot injuries, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

Villa was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators had almost finished processing the crime scene on North M Street when a shooting on West Maple Avenue, less than a half mile away, was reported a little more than two hours later. Detectives said they could hear gunshots from the scene, according to Magallon.

2 men killed, 1 injured in separate Lompoc shootings Two men were killed and one was injured in two separate shootings in Lompoc on Sunday, according to police.

Police responded to the second shooting in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. and located 20-year-old Juan Duarte and an unidentified 31-year-old man, both of whom sustained gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where Duarte died from his injuries, according to Magallon. The 31-year-old was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and released.

Officials haven't said if there is a connection to the shootings, which are under investigation. No arrests have been made.