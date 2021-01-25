You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc Police identify 46-year-old man killed in Jan. 20 shooting near river
alert

Lompoc Police identify 46-year-old man killed in Jan. 20 shooting near river

Lompoc Police on Monday identified the 46-year-old man killed in a Jan. 20 shooting near the Santa Ynez River. 

Marcelino Madrigal of Lompoc was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds after officers responded to numerous reports of a shooting in the encampment area near the river in the 1800 block of North H Street. 

Attempts to treat Madrigal were not successful and he died at the scene, according to Cpt. Charles Scott. 

A male on a bicycle was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting but was not located by Lompoc Police and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon, who added that the reason for the shooting is unknown but does not appear to be gang-related. 

No suspects have been identified or arrested. 

Anyone in the area at the time of the shooting with personal dashboard cameras or residential surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News