Lompoc Police identify 69-year-old man killed in traffic collision on West Ocean Avenue

Lompoc Police on Monday identified a 69-year-old man who was struck and killed on Thursday by a vehicle on West Ocean Avenue. 

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian, identified as John Fragosa, of Lompoc, who was struck by a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Ocean Avenue, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan. 

Lompoc Fire personnel and medics performed lifesaving measures on Fragosa, but they were not successful and he died at the scene. 

The vehicle's driver was cooperative with investigating officers, and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the collision, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341. 

