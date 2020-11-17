Lompoc Police investigating vehicle collision that critically injured bicyclist

A Lompoc bicyclist was critically injured following a collision with a vehicle Tuesday on North H Street.

Dispatchers received a report of a collision in the southbound lanes of the road near the 2500 block of North H Street shortly before 6 a.m., according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Scott Morgan.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency personnel found the injured bicyclist, who was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver, who was not identified, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, according to Morgan, who added drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 805-736-2341.

