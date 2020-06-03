Lompoc Police lift shelter-in-place order as suspect arrested in alleged assault on North C Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lompoc Police arrested a suspect wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon in a domestic violence incident and lifted orders for residents to shelter in place around 5:30 p.m. today.

At 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North C Street, where a suspect, considered armed and dangerous, was believed to be involved in a domestic violence incident, a Lompoc Police spokesman said.

Police officials issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents as they converged on the site in an effort to locate and arrest the suspect.

A police spokesman announced his arrest around 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as we receive further information.

