Lompoc Police lift shelter-in-place order as suspect arrested in alleged assault on North C Street
breaking

Lompoc Police arrested a suspect wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon in a domestic violence incident and lifted orders for residents to shelter in place around 5:30 p.m. today. 

At 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North C Street, where a suspect, considered armed and dangerous, was believed to be involved in a domestic violence incident, a Lompoc Police spokesman said. 

Police officials issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents as they converged on the site in an effort to locate and arrest the suspect.

A police spokesman announced his arrest around 5:30 p.m. 

 

