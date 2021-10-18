Officials on Friday identified the three Lompoc Police officers involved in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man after responding to an assault-related call on West Cypress Avenue Oct. 9.

The three officers involved in the shooting at a residence in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue were Mauricio Calderon, Gabriel Molina and Rudy Mendoza. All three are on paid administrative leave.

The officers who responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 6:30 p.m. encountered Travis Daniel Carlon who barricaded himself inside the building on West Cypress Avenue, according to Capt. Kevin Martin.

Carlon allegedly refused to respond to police officers staged outside the residence but eventually came to the door holding a handgun. Carlon pointed the gun at officers before he was shot, Martin said.

The Sheriff's Office continues investigating the shooting at the request of Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani, while Lompoc Police officials look into the alleged assault associated with the original call for service, in addition to their own administrative investigation into the shooting.

Calderon, Molina and Mendoza are 12-year, three-year and two-year members of the Lompoc Police Department, respectively.

Calderon also was one of the officers involved in the shooting death of 26-year-old Krys Ruiz in the 100 block alley of North H and G streets on March 28. The shooting, which was considered a "suicide by cop," was deemed justifiable in a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office investigation, according to a report released Aug. 26.