Lompoc police officers investigate stabbing of couple inside home

Lompoc police officers are investigating an incident on Monday in which a male and a female in their 20s were allegedly stabbed by an assailant inside their residence on North M Street.
Police responded to the 100 block of North M Street shortly before noon and found both victims suffering from stab wounds, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias. The couple has not been identified.
The female was treated at a local hospital and later released, while the male was transported via CalSTAR to an unspecified local trauma center where he remains in critical but stable condition, Arias said.
Arias declined to say whether the suspect's identity is known, but is asking residents in nearby houses to check their surveillance cameras for footage that may show the suspect entering or leaving the victims' home.
Anyone with information or surveillance camera footage is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
1 of 10
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Wanted for Felony evading an officer, causing injury
Name: Jesseca Butkovic
Also Known As: Jesseca Berthiaume
Date of Birth: 10-15-89
Height: 5-5
Weight: 160
Warrant No: WARR#=WR039177
Date Issued: 10-15-89
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=2800.3 VC F OFF=2800.4 VC F OFF=2800.2(A) VC F OFF=12500(A) VC M
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Lompoc man on three counts in connection to a head-on collision on Vandenberg Air Force Base that killed a Santa Maria man and seriously injured a Santa Maria woman, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman.
Jerald Tucker was apprehended by Lompoc Police officers around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday. He is facing charges of being both a felon and a gang member in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, evading police, vehicle theft and parole violation.
All told, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, Michael Jolly was found to be in possession of 100 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of rock cocaine, 26 grams of heroin, 93 grams of methamphetamine, $700 cash and a flare gun.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Three suspects, including a Santa Maria man who was arrested and released two days ago for alleged car theft, were taken into custody Thursday following a police pursuit and stolen vehicle collision in Goleta.