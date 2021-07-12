A reported 177 fireworks-related complaints were fielded by Lompoc police during the
Fourth of July holiday weekend — July 2 to 5 — and a total of eight citations were issued, officials reported.
Citations were issued over illegal fireworks activity, or usage of so-called safe-and-sane fireworks outside of designated times determined by city officials.
No fireworks-related injuries were officially reported in the city, according to police.
The Lompoc Police Department thanked the community for using the mobile app to report incidents, and encouraged residents to continue using the app to report nonemergency situations and for obtaining the latest updates from police.
Lompoc Fourth of July Spectacular fireworks show
As spectators leave after the city fireworks show at Ryon Park, illegal fireworks explode over Lompoc on the Fourth of July.
A young spectator plays with light rings before the city-sponsored fireworks show at Ryon Park during Lompoc’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.
Safe and sane fireworks burn on South R Street during Lompoc’s Fourth of July celebration Sunday evening.
Aedyn Moore, 13, makes bubbles before the fireworks show at Ryon Park during Lompoc’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.
Firefighters make cotton candy before the fireworks show at Ryon Park during Lompoc’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.
Dancers do the Hokey Pokey before the fireworks show at Ryon Park during Lompoc’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.
Lompoc police patrol on South O Street near a front yard barbecue during Lompoc’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.
A man sets off a safe and sane firework on West Cypress Avenue during Lompoc’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.
A man sets off a so-called safe-and-sane firework on West Cypress Avenue during Lompoc’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.
A celebration of the Fourth of July takes place on South O Street, while illegal fireworks explode in the distance.
Willow Mercado, 7, competes in the limbo contest before the fireworks show at Ryon Park during Lompoc’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.
Dancers swing to the Chicken Dance before the city-sponsored fireworks show at Ryon Park during Lompoc’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.
