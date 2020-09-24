You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc Police seek help identifying woman who took items from store
top story

  • Updated

Lompoc Police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who reportedly stole multiple items from a business in the 1300 block of North H Street on Friday. 

The alleged shoplifting occurred at an undetermined time, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan. 

Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341. 

