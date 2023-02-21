Lompoc Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a man involved in a burglary at the Five Below store whose image was captured on a security camera.
Sgt. Scott Morgan said four men entered Five Below in the 600 block of North H Street during business hours, although he didn’t say what day, and two acted as lookouts while two gained access to the secured back office.
The two in the back office attempted to steal two safes, but they were unable to move or open them, although they took several photos of the safes, Morgan said.