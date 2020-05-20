Lompoc Police seek to ID suspect who allegedly fired shots in a city alley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lompoc Police are requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged incident in which a suspect fired gunshots in a city alley Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the alley between the 400 block of North L and M streets shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Lompoc Police spokesman Jason Flint.

After investigating the scene, officers located evidence that the suspect had discharged a firearm at least three times before fleeing the scene, Flint said.

Anyone with information about incident is urged to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0