Lompoc Police seek to ID suspect who allegedly fired shots in a city alley

Lompoc Police are requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged incident in which a suspect fired gunshots in a city alley Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the alley between the 400 block of North L and M streets shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Lompoc Police spokesman Jason Flint.
After investigating the scene, officers located evidence that the suspect had discharged a firearm at least three times before fleeing the scene, Flint said.
Anyone with information about incident is urged to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
