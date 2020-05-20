Lompoc Police seek to ID suspect who allegedly fired shots in a city alley
Lompoc Police seek to ID suspect who allegedly fired shots in a city alley

Lompoc Police request help identifying a suspect who allegedly fired gunshots in the alley between the 400 block of North L and M streets shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Lompoc Police are requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged incident in which a suspect fired gunshots in a city alley Tuesday. 

Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the alley between the 400 block of North L and M streets shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Lompoc Police spokesman Jason Flint. 

After investigating the scene, officers located evidence that the suspect had discharged a firearm at least three times before fleeing the scene, Flint said. 

Anyone with information about incident is urged to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341. 

 

