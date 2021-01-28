You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc Police warn public of possible fraud phone calls involving Utilities Department

The Lompoc Police Department on Wednesday issued a warning of potential fraudulent phone calls from individuals posing as city employees and demanding money from residents.

Utility Department officials recently received several reports of unknown individuals pretending to be employees who have been calling residents and demanding payment, according to Sgt. Jorge Magana. 

Officials encouraged residents who receive such calls to not pay the demand and to immediately contact the Lompoc Police and Utility departments to confirm whether they have an outstanding balance or if utilities will be suspended. 

Anyone with questions regarding these fraudulent calls is encouraged to call the Utilities Department at 805-736-1261 or Lompoc Police at 805-736-2341. 

