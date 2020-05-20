Lompoc prison accused of 'cruel and unusual' punishment in COVID-19 class-action lawsuit

He received aid after every prisoner on the cell block began pounding their doors in unison to demand that Carror receive medical attention, according to his sister, who wasn't informed of her brother's condition until he called her on May 9.

"We had no way of knowing whether he was even still alive," Carror said, adding that the virus gave her brother acute lung damage.

Treatment given to infected inmates was described as "prison discipline more than medical care" by inmate Vincent Reed, 53, who suffers from hypertension and was allegedly placed into solitary confinement on March 30 before his test came back positive.

"Mr. Reed was left in [solitary confinement] with no medical treatment," Joanna Perales, Reed's attorney, said in a statement included in the lawsuit.

Since March 31, more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, which include prison staff infections, and two inmate deaths have been reported, accounting for the largest percentage of cases in Santa Barbara County, according to public health officials.