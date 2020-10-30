Lompoc prison officials release 44 inmates to home confinement; more than 120 deemed eligible

Lompoc prison officials earlier this month were ordered by a Los Angeles federal judge to expedite the evaluation of more than 120 inmates deemed eligible for home confinement due to their risks of COVID-19, although only 44 have been released since July.
U.S. District Court Judge Consuelo Marshall on Oct. 8 ordered Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Louis Milusnic, identified as the warden of the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, to confirm that all 129 eligible inmates were released to home confinement, according to court records.
Carvajal and Milusnic claim there is no specified timeline to release inmates to home confinement and that release requires a three-judge panel, according to their response included in the Oct. 8 filing.
Five inmates sued Carvajal and Milusnic in a federal class-action lawsuit filed on May 16 and seek alternative confinement after a coronavirus outbreak inside one of the prison's facilities infected more than 1,000 inmates and staff from late March until mid-May, when it peaked. At least four inmates died as a result of the outbreak.
The lawsuit was filed by the inmates, with help from the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the roughly 2,200 inmates at the federal correctional facility, which includes the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary, the low-security Federal Correctional Institution and two satellite camps.
Marshall's Oct. 8 order came in response to a motion seeking enforcement under a July 14 preliminary injunction, which required the defendants to "make full and speedy use of their authority" to release inmates.
Additionally, the defendants were ordered to provide explanations for why the inmates who are eligible for home confinement were assigned to residential reentry center halfway houses, even though they had no history of violent-, sex- or terrorism-related crimes.
"We are continuing to litigate with the BOP about the constitutionality of the extraordinary delay in transferring those who have already been approved to their homes," said Naeun Rim, an attorney representing inmates in the federal class-action lawsuit. She added that attorneys are asking the court to make a determination in denying home confinement for 1,000 other inmates.
Bureau of Prisons officials did not respond to a request seeking comment.
In addition to the 129 inmates found to be eligible for home confinement, about 100 more were assigned to residential reentry center halfway houses, 81 received compassionate releases and some were released after completing their sentences.
Those releases, according to Rim, were part of the prison's effort to reduce its population due to the coronavirus.
