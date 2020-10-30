Lompoc prison officials release 44 inmates to home confinement; more than 120 deemed eligible

Lompoc prison officials earlier this month were ordered by a Los Angeles federal judge to expedite the evaluation of more than 120 inmates deemed eligible for home confinement due to their risks of COVID-19, although only 44 have been released since July.

U.S. District Court Judge Consuelo Marshall on Oct. 8 ordered Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Louis Milusnic, identified as the warden of the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, to confirm that all 129 eligible inmates were released to home confinement, according to court records.

Carvajal and Milusnic claim there is no specified timeline to release inmates to home confinement and that release requires a three-judge panel, according to their response included in the Oct. 8 filing.

Five inmates sued Carvajal and Milusnic in a federal class-action lawsuit filed on May 16 and seek alternative confinement after a coronavirus outbreak inside one of the prison's facilities infected more than 1,000 inmates and staff from late March until mid-May, when it peaked. At least four inmates died as a result of the outbreak.

The lawsuit was filed by the inmates, with help from the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the roughly 2,200 inmates at the federal correctional facility, which includes the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary, the low-security Federal Correctional Institution and two satellite camps.