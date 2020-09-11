Lompoc prison to resume inmate visitations Oct. 3

Inmate visitations will resume at all 122 federal correctional facilities nationwide, including Lompoc Federal Correctional complex, on Oct. 3, according to Bureau of Prisons officials.

In-person visitations will resume under the BOP's Phase Nine Action Plan, although contact will not be allowed, and social distancing and mask requirements will be in place, according to the Sept. 2 announcment.

Guidelines will be enforced with physical barriers, such as plexiglass, or at least 6 feet of distance in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 upon entry to prison facilities, and those who are sick or symptomatic won't be allowed to visit. Inmates in quarantine or isolation won't be allowed to participate in visits.

Visitors will be required to wear "appropriate" face masks, which excludes bandanas, at all times and clean their hands just before and after their visits, according to officials.

The number of visitors will be limited based on available space, and all visitation areas and high-touch surfaces, including tables and chairs, will be frequently cleaned and disinfected.