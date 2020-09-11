You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc prison to resume inmate visitations Oct. 3
alert top story

Lompoc prison to resume inmate visitations Oct. 3

Lompoc prison
Buy Now

The highest security prison at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex is shown. 

 Staff file

Inmate visitations will resume at all 122 federal correctional facilities nationwide, including Lompoc Federal Correctional complex, on Oct. 3, according to Bureau of Prisons officials. 

In-person visitations will resume under the BOP's Phase Nine Action Plan, although contact will not be allowed, and social distancing and mask requirements will be in place, according to the Sept. 2 announcment. 

Guidelines will be enforced with physical barriers, such as plexiglass, or at least 6 feet of distance in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

Visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 upon entry to prison facilities, and those who are sick or symptomatic won't be allowed to visit. Inmates in quarantine or isolation won't be allowed to participate in visits. 

Visitors will be required to wear "appropriate" face masks, which excludes bandanas, at all times and clean their hands just before and after their visits, according to officials. 

The number of visitors will be limited based on available space, and all visitation areas and high-touch surfaces, including tables and chairs, will be frequently cleaned and disinfected. 

Frequency and length of visits will be established to ensure inmates have an opportunity for visits at least twice each month. 

Lompoc prison officials suspended social and legal visitations on March 13, two days after the pandemic was declared. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News