Lompoc resident rescued from house fire on North K Street
Lompoc resident rescued from house fire on North K Street

Lompoc Fire crews rescue resident from burning apartment

Lompoc Fire crews rescued a resident of an apartment building, which caught fire in the 100 block of North K Street shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, according to interim Chief Brian Federmann, who added the cause of the fire appears to be accidental. 

 Lompoc Fire Department, Contributed Photo

A Lompoc resident was treated for potential injuries after fire crews pulled them out of a burning apartment Thursday on North K Street. 

Lompoc Fire crews, with assistance from Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Air Force fire personnel, responded to a report of smoke coming from a residence in the 100 block of North K Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to interim Chief Brian Federmann. 

As crews responded, dispatch received additional information from neighbors, who reported hearing someone yelling from inside the apartment. 

Upon arrival on scene, fire crews located smoke coming out of a single-story apartment complex, according to Federmann, who added that occupants from adjacent apartments were quickly evacuated. 

Crews forced their way into the apartment and initiated an interior attack to contain the blaze while searching for the occupant, who was found and pulled out of the building shortly after 10 a.m., according to Federmann. 

The resident, who was not identified, was transported by American Medical Response to the Lompoc Airport and flown to Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR for further care. 

The fire, which was contained to a single unit, was knocked down 10 minutes later, according to Federmann. Crews remained on scene for an additional hour to assist with salvage and overhaul. 

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, Federmann said. 

