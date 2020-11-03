Lompoc Walmart robbery suspect arrested; police investigate liquor store attempted robbery

Lompoc Police last week arrested a man who allegedly robbed Walmart with a BB gun and also are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Sunday on North H Street.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, located in the 700 block of West Central Avenue, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Maya, of Lompoc, entered Walmart wearing a mask and allegedly demanded property while using a handgun in the process.

Maya fled the scene on foot but was arrested a short time later near the airport on H Street, according to Magallon.

Police allegedly found a gun in Maya's possession, although it turned out to be an Airsoft BB gun.

Maya was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery. His bail was set at $100,000.

Lompoc Police also responded to an attempted robbery that occurred at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a liquor store in the 600 block of North H Street, according to Magallon.

A suspect, who wasn't identified, entered the store wearing a black and white face mask and allegedly armed with a handgun.

The clerk intervened during the course of the robbery, causing the suspect to flee the scene on foot, according to Magallon.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341, ext. 8162.

