You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc woman injured in shooting on West Ocean Avenue in Lompoc
alert

Lompoc woman injured in shooting on West Ocean Avenue in Lompoc

A Lompoc woman sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach in a shooting Tuesday night on West Ocean Avenue. 

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, according to Lompoc Police Cpl. Charles Scott. 

The woman was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she was later released. 

Police have not identified a suspect, although the investigation is ongoing, according to Scott. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Scott at 805-875-8159. 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News