Lompoc woman injured in shooting on West Ocean Avenue in Lompoc

A Lompoc woman sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach in a shooting Tuesday night on West Ocean Avenue.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, according to Lompoc Police Cpl. Charles Scott.
The woman was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she was later released.
Police have not identified a suspect, although the investigation is ongoing, according to Scott.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Scott at 805-875-8159.
Thursday, Oct. 1:
INCIDENT — At 11:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North G Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
INCIDENT — At 6:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of West Central and Floradale avenues, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1500 block of of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Monday, Sept. 28
INCIDENT — At 12:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block of North H Street, and resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
Saturday, Sept. 26
INCIDENT — At 1:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North M and N streets.
INCIDENT — At 3:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of South I Street and West Cypress Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 25
INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shorts heard/fired in the area of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street.
Santa Barbara County Most Wanted
Alexander Kurtz
Von George
Lilia Vega
Robert Molina
Stephanie Herrera
Cody Seay
Douglas Irlbeck
Steven Goodvin
Christina Hesler
Manuel De Jesus-Corona
Maximiliano Alonzo
Luis Alvarado
