Los Angeles woman accused of shooting at Hwy 101 motorists in Santa Maria
A Los Angeles woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a firearm after reportedly shooting at passing motorists along Highway 101 in Santa Maria, prompting police to close a portion of the freeway and divert traffic through the city for several hours. 

Officers received several calls shortly after 5 p.m. regarding a suspect standing outside their vehicle on the highway's right shoulder, just south of the Alvin Avenue overpass, and shooting at southbound vehicles, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith. 

At least a dozen police units, including from the CHP and Santa Maria Police, responded to the scene and shut down a portion of the southbound lanes of Highway 101 from Donovan Road to just north of Main Street.

Callers initially described the suspect as a heavyset black male with their hair in a bun and wearing a dark-colored shirt, although responding officers found a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Chappinette Lelani Ernia K. Martin, inside a car located on the right shoulder of the southbound lane, according to Smith. 

Martin told officers her car had broken down and that she was waiting for help, but she was detained after empty bullet casings were found near her car. 

Martin admitted to having a loaded handgun, which was found inside her vehicle, according to Smith. Officers continued to search for additional suspects but later determined Martin was the only suspect involved in the incident. No injuries were reported. 

Martin was arrested shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday. Officers later determined she was on probation and wanted on a no-bail arrest warrant in Los Angeles County, according to Smith. 

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

