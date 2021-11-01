A male adult and juvenile sustained gunshot wounds Saturday in a shooting on Santa Maria's West Boone Street, according to police officials.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block at 10:42 p.m. and located a crime scene but no shooting victims, according to Santa Maria Police.

A short time later, 18-year-old and 16-year-old males arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds.

It's not known if the incident is gang-related, according to officials.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel also responded to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.