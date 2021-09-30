California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the death of a male who was found along a Highway 101 off-ramp in Santa Maria on Thursday.

Dispatchers received a report of a dead body located on the right-hand shoulder of the Donovan Road off-ramp and southbound Highway 101 shortly before 10 a.m. Responding officers located a deceased Hispanic male near the perimeter fence along the freeway and under a tree, according to CHP Officer Ben Smith.

Officers interviewed a male who located the deceased person at the scene and determined he was not involved in the incident, Smith added.

Officials are waiting on notification of next of kin until the deceased male's identity is released.

The incident was described as unusual, although officials believe it is not a result of a homicide as they continue their investigation, according to Smith.