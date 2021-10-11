A male was killed Saturday in an officer-involved shooting following a brief standoff with police on West Cypress Avenue, according to officials.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Scott Morgan.

After police units arrived, the male barricaded himself and refused to respond to officers outside the residence. The male, who wasn't identified, eventually came to the door holding a handgun, which he reportedly pointed at officers who fatally shot him, according to Morgan.

Three officers who were involved but weren't identified were not injured, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting at the request of Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani, while Lompoc Police officials look into the alleged assault associated with the original call for service, in addition to their own administrative investigation into the shooting.