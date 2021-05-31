A male was killed in a shooting following an altercation with a group of people Sunday near the intersection of Curryer and Boone streets, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at about 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting near the intersection, where they located the male, who was not identified, lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that during the altercation, someone in the group produced a gun and shot the male. No suspect information was available as of Monday, according to Magallon.

Police are withholding the victim's name until they can first notify his family.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the tip line at ext. 2677.