A man accused of setting a fire on Hollister Ranch almost eight months ago will be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to one count of felony arson last week, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley said.
Edward Junior Macklin, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of arson of a structure or forest for a fire that was set March 12 between Cuarta Canyon and Alegria Canyon in the Hollister Ranch area, Dudley said.
The fire burned more than 120 acres of forest land across five properties within Hollister Ranch, located southwest of Solvang, over four days, and at least 30 homes were evacuated.