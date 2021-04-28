You have permission to edit this article.
Man arrested after Lompoc Police SWAT responds to domestic violence incident

A domestic violence disturbance involving a male suspect who barricaded himself in a residence on North K Street ended without further incident Wednesday after the SWAT team responded to the call, according to Lompoc Police. 

The incident began shortly after 12:30 p.m. when police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North K Street and located a barricaded man, who wasn't identified and was possibly armed with multiple knives, according to Lompoc Police Officer Stan Duncan. 

The suspect refused to leave the residence, despite several announcements by the responding officers, who called the Lompoc Police SWAT team to assist. 

After more than an hour of announcements made by the SWAT team seeking the man's surrender, he exited the residence and was taken into custody, according to Duncan, who said the area is clear and safe. 

