Man arrested on DUI charges after brief pursuit, standoff with Santa Maria Police
A 41-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Friday on suspicion of DUI following a brief standoff with Santa Maria Police near the intersection of South Broadway and Stowell Road. 

The incident was reported to Santa Maria Police dispatch shortly after 4:30 p.m. when 41-year-old Daniel Casteneda was seen driving his green Honda sedan erratically, according to Sgt. Paul Flores, who added that a brief pursuit was initiated before the vehicle was stopped near the intersection. 

Several Santa Maria Police units responded, including a BearCat armored vehicle used by the SWAT team, which temporarily blocked the intersection to traffic. 

Scores of onlookers gathered at the southwest corner of the intersection and watched the scene unfold. The CoastHills Credit Union near the intersection remained locked down after Casteneda was taken away, according to Don Marshall, 56, who said he unknowingly walked into the aftermath of the situation.

Santa Maria Police had their guns drawn on Casteneda before the standoff ended peacefully and he was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m.  

The incident is under investigation, according to Flores. 

