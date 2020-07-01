Man arrested on gun, theft charges after vehicle pursuit in Lompoc

A 37-year-old man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Lompoc on Tuesday and is facing multiple firearm-related charges, along with evading police and vehicle theft.
Jerald Tucker was apprehended by Lompoc Police officers at 4:19 p.m. Officers were responding to reports of a subject with a firearm in the area near the alley between the 600 blocks of North Third and Fourth streets, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Officers, according to Lompoc Police, attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Tucker after determining he was driving a stolen vehicle. Tucker initially failed to stop, police reported, before eventually pulling over after a pursuit.
During the stop, police reported finding Tucker in possession of a loaded firearm, which police say had been reported stolen.
Tucker is facing charges of being both a felon and a gang member in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, evading police, vehicle theft and parole violation.
Nearly all inmates at Lompoc prison's low-security Federal Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19 and most were asymptomatic, which officials believe may have contributed to the disease's spread inside the facility and calling into question whether containment measures at the facility have worked.