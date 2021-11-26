A man was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday following a shooting that occurred on North Western Avenue in Santa Maria, according to police.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 8:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue, where they located a man who sustained a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.

The shooting victim, who was not identified, was transported via ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center to receive critical treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the shooting and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity before or after the shooting is asked to contact the department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

Additionally, police are requesting that residents with surveillance systems check for activations around the time of the shooting, according to Magallon.