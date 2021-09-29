Santa Maria Police officials are investigating the death of a man who was found trapped inside a vehicle following a collision Tuesday near the intersection of West Orchard Street and North Railroad Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of the two-vehicle crash shortly after 10 p.m. and, upon arrival, located an unresponsive man in one of the vehicles, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The man, who wasn't identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A medic also responded.

The collision is under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department's Traffic Bureau. The area was closed off due to the investigation but has since reopened, according to SMPD officials.

No additional details were provided.