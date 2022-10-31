Santa Maria police cruiser-generic.jpg
Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead on West Morrison Avenue early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened officers and broke into an apartment.

A man was shot and killed early Monday morning by Santa Maria police after he allegedly threatened officers with an unidentified weapon, held them at bay for two hours, and attempted to force his way into an apartment.

A Santa Maria Police Department commander could not say how many officers fired their weapons at the suspect, who was not identified, or whether those involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with or without pay.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting, and the Santa Maria Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to see if policies were properly followed, Cmdr. Dan Cohen said.

