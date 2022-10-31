A man was shot and killed early Monday morning by Santa Maria police after he allegedly threatened officers with an unidentified weapon, held them at bay for two hours, and attempted to force his way into an apartment.
A Santa Maria Police Department commander could not say how many officers fired their weapons at the suspect, who was not identified, or whether those involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with or without pay.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting, and the Santa Maria Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to see if policies were properly followed, Cmdr. Dan Cohen said.
Cohen said an officer was conducting an investigation in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue when he contacted the man about 10:20 p.m. Sunday.
The man threatened officers with a weapon, refused to comply with verbal commands even after less-lethal impact projectiles were used on him, and fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex, where he hid behind a barrier, Cohen said
Over the next two hours, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, even bringing in FBI-trained crisis negotiators, but the man allegedly refused to disarm himself or surrender to police.
Still armed, the man attempted to force his way into a nearby apartment occupied by uninvolved residents, which led to one or more officers shooting and killing the suspect, officials said.
The suspect was on probation for resisting officers by use of threats or force, and Cohen said a warrant for his arrest for violating probation had already been issued prior to the Sunday night incident.
Cohen said the department “takes use of force by its officers seriously and will conduct an internal investigation to ensure department policies were properly followed.”
The criminal investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office will be reviewed by the County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the officers’ actions were lawful, he said.
Because the investigation is ongoing, Cohen said Monday afternoon that no additional details will be released until at least Tuesday.