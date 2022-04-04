A man was injured in a shooting on South Pine Street on Saturday, and Santa Maria Police detectives now are seeking information from the public.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting with a victim down in the 600 block of South Pine Street, according to Sgt. Felix Diaz.
Officers located a male adult who had sustained a shooting injury. Officers then located a crime scene and began an investigation, along with Santa Maria Police detectives, according to Diaz.
Officials did not provide information on the victim, including his condition and hospital information.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crime or have information to contact the department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to the SMPD's website.