Man killed in traffic collision identified as former Lompoc Record employee John Fragosa

Lompoc Police on Monday identified a 69-year-old Lompoc man who was struck and killed on Thursday by a vehicle on West Ocean Avenue as John Fragosa, an employee of the Lompoc Record from 2011 to 2019.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Ocean Avenue, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan.

Lompoc Fire personnel and medics performed lifesaving measures on Fragosa, but they were not successful and he died at the scene.

Fragosa worked as a classified advertising clerk at the Lompoc Record from 2011 to 2019. He also participated in numerous Day of Hope campaigns, passing out special editions of the Lompoc Record for $1 apiece, in support of Mission Hope Cancer Center.

In 2014, Fragosa applied to fill a vacant seat on the Lompoc City Council, created when Bob Lingl was elected mayor in the Nov. 4 election with two years remaining on his council term. Jim Mosby was ultimately selected for that seat.

The Lompoc Police Department is continuing to investigate the collision, although they don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

