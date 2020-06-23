Man shot by Santa Maria Police was holding replica handgun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man who was shot by Santa Maria Police near the Boomers! miniature golf and arcade on Sunday "brandished" a replica pistol at an officer, according to Chief Phil Hansen.

The shooting occurred at the corner of Broadway and North Preisker Lane near Wendy's shortly before 1 p.m., after the man allegedly ignored commands to drop the weapon and lay on the ground, then threatened the officer with the gun before he was shot, Hansen said, adding that the replica gun recovered nearby didn't have any markings indicating it was fake.

It's not clear if the man, whose identity wasn't released but is described as a Hispanic male, pointed the gun at the officer, although the incident is under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.

The incident unfolded after Santa Maria Police responded to a 911 call of a man allegedly waving a gun at Boomers! customers in the 2200 block of North Preisker Lane.