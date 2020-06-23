Man shot by Santa Maria Police was holding replica handgun

A man who was shot by Santa Maria Police near the Boomers! miniature golf and arcade on Sunday "brandished" a replica pistol at an officer, according to Chief Phil Hansen.
The shooting occurred at the corner of Broadway and North Preisker Lane near Wendy's shortly before 1 p.m., after the man allegedly ignored commands to drop the weapon and lay on the ground, then threatened the officer with the gun before he was shot, Hansen said, adding that the replica gun recovered nearby didn't have any markings indicating it was fake.
It's not clear if the man, whose identity wasn't released but is described as a Hispanic male, pointed the gun at the officer, although the incident is under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.
The incident unfolded after Santa Maria Police responded to a 911 call of a man allegedly waving a gun at Boomers! customers in the 2200 block of North Preisker Lane.
The business went into lockdown for approximately 30 minutes as customers sheltered in place inside the Boomers! arcade room, according to manager Beto Arroyo, who added that North Preisker Lane was closed to traffic for more than six hours before it opened back up after 7 p.m.
The incident occurred "fairly quickly," and the officer didn't have enough time to deploy less-than-lethal force, Hansen said, but added the officer gave lifesaving measures to the man immediately following the shooting.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives on Monday interviewed the Santa Maria Police officer who shot a man waving a handgun near the Boomers! miniature golf course on Sunday, according to Chief Phil Hansen.
The man was transported via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he is reportedly alive, Hansen said. His condition is unknown.
The male officer, who also was not identified but has been on the force for less than five years, has been put on paid administrative leave and required to see a psychologist, which is standard protocol following a police shooting, according to Silva.
Paid administrative leave could last anywhere from three to five days, or until the officer is determined fit to return to duty.
Hansen said the officer was interviewed by a Santa Barbara County sheriff's detective on Monday afternoon at an undisclosed location with his Los Angeles-based attorney present.
The District Attorney's Office is reviewing the shooting to determine whether it was justified and will issue a report, Silva said.
