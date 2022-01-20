A man sustained a gunshot injury to the torso Wednesday in a shooting that occurred near West Colebrook and Barrington drives, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Colebrook Drive for a shooting reported at about 11:30 p.m. and located a Hispanic male with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and eventually flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The victim's current status was not provided.

There is no suspect information at this time, but Santa Maria detectives are asking for any witnesses to contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

Emergency responders also included a Santa Maria Fire Department engine and battalion commander, and an American Medical Response ambulance.