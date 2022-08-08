Police arrested a man Saturday morning after he allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle and shoot its driver in the head, then carjacked another vehicle and led officers on a high-speed pursuit before crashing the stolen car in a ditch, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said.

Jonathon Garcia, 19, was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide, carjacking, felony evading arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol and committing a felony with a firearm, Sgt. Andrew White said.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of North L Street on a report of someone pointing a gun at residents and demanding they give up their cars, White said.

