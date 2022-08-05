One man was arrested and “a massive amount” of illegal drugs were seized Thursday when detectives served a search warrant at a north Santa Maria home, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Victor Olivera-Hernandez, 21, was arrested by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of narcotics for sale, all felonies, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
He was being held in lieu of $250,000 enhanced bail, Zick said.