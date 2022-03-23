A Merced man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing stolen catalytic converters following a foot pursuit with Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies in Orcutt, according to a spokesman.
Santa Maria Police patrol units were dispatched to the 900 block of Diamond Drive shortly before 3:30 a.m. in response to a person who called 911 to report "tinkering sounds" coming from outside and saw two people stealing a catalytic converter, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Rob Minter.
Minutes later, after receiving information about the call, Minter said sheriff's deputies noticed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle several streets away, in the 700 block of Spencer Drive.
Just prior to being stopped, the suspects parked their vehicle and fled the area on foot, according to Minter.
Law enforcement officials last week warned residents to be vigilant over what they say are rising thefts of catalytic converters across Santa …
After a perimeter was established and with assistance from the California Highway Patrol, deputies located and arrested 31-year-old Xiong Vue on Cherry Avenue. The other suspect was not apprehended or identified.
Deputies observed several catalytic converters in the backseat and after a search, they also located a car jack and other tools, according to Minter.
Vue was booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail was listed at $20,000.
Sheriff's officials acknowledged the quick thinking of the reporting party who called 911 after realizing a likely catalytic converter theft, according to Minter. Catalytic converters are popular targets of theft because of their precious metal components that can be sold to recyclers, can be easily removed and do not have identifying marks, such as serial numbers, Minter added.
Residents can take several steps to thwart catalytic converter thefts, including parking inside a garage or secured yard; installing motion detector lights near parking areas; installing catalytic converter protection devices; and educating neighbors to be on the lookout for thieves, Minter said.